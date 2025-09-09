A REMINDER of USK show which will be back in Monmouthshire on September 13 bringing many stalls, livestock, exhibits and plenty of activities for the community to come together.
Usk show is now one of the biggest agricultural show in the UK. The show will take place on the100 acres at Usk show ground near the village of Gwernesney just outside Usk and is always on the second Saturday of September.
Usk Show have listed the five top things to see at Usk Show!
- South Wales Fire and Rescue Service
- Grand Parade of livestock and horses
- Alpaca ‘meet and great’
- Black Mountain Falconry
- Squibb Freestyle Motorcross Display Team
Tickets are available now from the Usk Show website.
