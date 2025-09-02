I am deeply concerned about the future of the Bridges Centre, one of the most cherished and important community assets in our county. It was good to see that last month, more than 150 people packed into the ballroom at Drybridge House, with the same concerns.
Their message was clear: the Bridges Centre must be protected. For over 25 years, this local charity has transformed a derelict building into a thriving hub, supporting the elderly, tackling loneliness, offering volunteering and employment opportunities, and hosting vital services and groups that keep our community connected.
All of this has been achieved with a lease of just £1 per year, a symbolic recognition of the centre’s social value. But now, with that lease expiring, the council is proposing a new agreement that could see Bridges paying up to £97,000 in rent. Even with a temporary concession grant, this is not sustainable. It risks forcing the centre to close, a devastating blow to the heart of Monmouth.
September always marks a fresh start, as children return to classrooms with new hopes, new challenges, and the chance to learn, grow, and thrive.But it is also a time of deep concern. A recent report has warned that unless urgent reforms are made, Wales could soon fall behind Romania in education rankings.
Parents feel powerless in a system that refuses to listen.As I speak with parents, I hear the same message. They want to support their children but feel shut out. In England, parents can access clear performance data through league tables. In Wales, they are left in the dark.
That must change. We need real transparency, proper investment in proven teaching methods and faster support for ALN pupils. It has been concerning to see an increase in suspensions in schools due to behaviour, many of which could potentially be avoided if the right support was in place for those with lower levels of Additional Learning Needs.
Don’t get me wrong, I am not being critical of our teachers and hard-working teaching assistants, they are doing the best they can under enormous pressure and system that’s not making it easy for them. I thank them for all their efforts. As children return to school, we must ensure that every part of their world, from the classroom to the wider community, is there to lift them up, not let them down.
Our children deserve better. So do our parents, our teachers and our local heroes like those at the Bridges Centre. I will continue fighting for a fairer system that puts people first, because our future depends on it.
