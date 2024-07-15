“That’s the great thing about the Potato Challenge; it brings people together in a friendly way for a good cause,” said charity Chairperson Jacky Miles, MBE, who managed an 323g harvest from her pot. “We’re very grateful to Gavin and his team at the Abergavenny Garden Centre for sponsoring the event again this year, and for hosting our team of hard-working volunteers, both at the weigh-in on Saturday and when we were selling the potato-growing kits back in February.