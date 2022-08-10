Theatre group returns to Clarence Hall
Subscribe newsletter
A community theatre group is set to perform a rock musical at an iconic Crickhowell venue this summer - with all proceeds going to charity.
Abergavenny Star Players debuted in 2017 with their production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, followed in 2018 by their award- winning production of the hit musical ‘Made in Dagenham’. All of the profits from the shows were donated to charity and the group has raised more than £4000 for A4B, the Borough Theatre’s Management Committee and St David’s Hospice Care.
Now their highly anticipated return is here, with this year’s production of the cult classic ‘Rent’. The show will run for three nights from August 18-20 at Crickhowell’s Clarence Hall.
Based on Puccini’s beloved opera La Bohème, the show follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan’s East Village. The profits from this year’s show will be going to St David’s Hospice again, with a collection during the show week for Abergavenny Pride.
Due to the ongoing closure of the Borough Theatre the group were forced to leave their ‘home field’ and find an alternative venue, and are thrilled to have been welcomed into Crickhowell’s Clarence Hall for this year’s show.
Director Molly Brickley-Clark said: “It is a fantastic space, the hall has such a great atmosphere, and the help we have received from them has been incredible. We have a few surprises up our sleeve, to help transform the auditorium into an integral part of the show!”
The group have received incredible fantastic support from local businesses who have generously sponsored the show.
The production has received sponsorship from Kate Taylor at Taylor and Co Estate Agents. Each show has also received sponsorship from Christopher Hacking of Fine Tune Piano, Tony Crees of Avondale Vehicle Hire and Dai and Jayne Lewis of Merthyr (South Wales) LTD. The support of these local businesses helps ensure the group are able to continue to put on shows and support fantastic local charities.
The musical, set in New York City during the height of the AIDS crisis, features two of Tindle Newspapers employees in the lead roles. Brecon and Radnor reporter Luke Williams plays Mark Cohen, an unemployed filmmaker documenting the lives of his friends over a year. The Abergavenny Chronicle’s Account Manager Andrew Fowler plays Roger Davis, a struggling musician with HIV who is striving to leave behind one final, great song.
Talking about the show, Andrew said: “Rent resonates with anyone who’s struggled with life, love, and their discontents. The show follows a group of friends who grapple with addiction, eviction, sexual identity, parents, materialism and the yearning to leave a meaningful legacy.”
The cast is completed by a range of local talent, including Alys Le Moignan, best known for her portrayal as Annie in BBC sitcom Backwashed, and Italia Conti and RWCMD graduates and vocal coaches Cait Davies and Corey Jones. As well as local favourites Falesha Lewis, Joe Pugh, Dan Morgan, Les Hayes, Janine Davies and Snowy Clark.
Rent features hit songs such as One Song Glory, Take Me or Leave Me, and Seasons of Love as well as a range of other fantastic toe-tapping and heart-wrenching numbers. The show will make you laugh, cry, and remember that there is ‘No Day But Today.’
Tickets are £12 and available by scanning the QR code with your phone or by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/asp Age 12+
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |