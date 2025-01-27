Just minutes into the keenly awaited final of this year’s Traitors, fake Abergavonian Charlotte plummeted from being odds on favourite to win the BBC show, to being banished from the castle for ever.
While secretly admitting in the opening episode that her Welsh accent was a ruse to get her fellow players to trust her, Faithful turned Traitor Charlotte told those gathered in the castle that her home town was Abergavenny….later confessing that she had no connection whatsoever with the town.
“"I've been putting on a Welsh accent because my mum's from Wales, it's one of the most trustworthy accents," she revealed during the first episode on New Year's Day.
With her last minute recruitment to the dark side within days of the final, seeing her immediately taking prime position by engineering the banishment of long time Traitor Minah, her journey to the endgame was cut short when ‘Seer’ Francesca set was able to discover Charlotte's true identity at the start of the the final.
Despite her best efforts to discredit ‘best friend’ Francesca, the suspicions of fellow contestants were aroused and Charlotte saw herself booted out of the Scottish castle, with her final warning about her pal meaning that ‘Faithful’ Francesca was not far behind her.
At the end of the three week show, which saw Charlotte rarely coming under the microscope she finally revealed to fellow contestants that her Welsh accent was completely fake, admitting that she adopted an Abergavenny tone because she felt she would be unlikely to be able to keep up a strong accent for any length of time.
According to linguistics experts, people generally respond positively to a Welsh accent and associate the accent with being friendly and honest - but not necessarily clever.