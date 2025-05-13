Blaenavon Town Council was honoured to welcome Her Excellency Sanja Štiglic, the Slovenian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, on an official visit to Blaenavon on Friday 9 May 2025.
She was accompanied by Lord German, Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Slovenia, for a day celebrating the growing cultural and historical ties between Wales and Slovenia.
The Ambassador was formally received by the Mayor of Blaenavon, Cllr Dr Nathan Matthews, alongside fellow councillors at the Blaenavon World Heritage Centre. Speeches were given by the Mayor Cllr Matthews, Cllr Janet Jones, and Daniel Morse of the Blaenavon World Heritage Youth Ambassadors. The Ambassador responded and spoke about parallels between Wales and Slovenia.
A hamper of locally sourced gifts was presented to Her Excellency on behalf of the town, followed by a guided tour of the World Heritage Site.
During the visit, the Ambassador explored Blaenavon Ironworks, where she learned about the region’s pivotal role in the Industrial Revolution, before heading to Big Pit: National Coal Museum to experience the renowned underground tour.
A special steam train service was arranged by Blaenavon’s Heritage Railway, hauled by the much-loved engine ‘Jessie’. At Furnace Sidings, guests were treated to a showcase of local produce from several Blaenavon businesses.
Lord German spoke about the historical connections and shared industrial heritage between Blaenavon and the Slovenian town of Hrastnik and the visit concluded with a virtual meeting between the Mayors of Blaenavon and Hrastnik, signalling the beginning of what is hoped will become a meaningful and collaborative relationship between the two towns.