SINCE taking over Abergavenny’s Steam Rally a quarter of a century ago, the town’s Rotary Club has raised and given away over half a million pounds to local and worthwhile causes.
Rotary President Keith Spencer explained, “Raising all that money and running the show for 25 years is worthy of celebration. During that time, we have been able to donate to Blood Bank Wales, Longtown Mountain Rescue and many of our youth activities, and sports clubs. It’s a great achievement only possible because of the hard work and dedication of not only the Rotary Club but the willing band of volunteers which steps up year on year to help run what is probably the best show for many miles around.”
The Steam Rally is known for its exciting arena events, and this year is no exception, with probably the best yet. The UK’s number one motorcycle display team, Bolddog FMX will perform their death defying stunts on the largest and most sophisticated FMX landing ramp ever seen anywhere in the world.
The ramp enables riders to jump gaps of 75ft and perform tricks which involve the rider leaving his seat in mid-air. The show features the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders, incorporating the latest heart stopping tricks, usually only seen on TV. The team set the standard 15 years ago and now continues to push boundaries of FMX and lead the way for all motorcycle display teams.
Between displays the public can meet the team on the interactive stand where they can get a closer look at the bikes and meet the riders.
As well as the up to the minute technology of Bolddog FMX there is, as always, a fine array of vehicles to look at, arts and crafts, auto jumble and stall offering a huge variety of things you didn’t know you need. It’s all at Abergavenny Steam Rally.