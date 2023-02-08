The Head of Retail Operations for Royal Voluntary Service Chris Gray has responded to rumour that the hospital shop at Nevill Hall is set to close.
He told The Chronicle: “We have been pleased to see trading return to many of our cafes and shops, which are predominately based in hospitals, following the pandemic.
“There are however some sites where there is reduced footfall and customer spend, including our Nevill Hall shop.
“No decisions have been made yet and we’re in discussions with our staff and the Trust about whether it’s possible to reduce operating costs until the trading environment recovers. We will be keeping our staff and volunteers updated.”
In a letter to this week's Chonicle, a concerned correspondent wrote, "I have it from good authority - a volunteer who is not allowed to speak out - that the WRVS shop in Nevill Hall Hospital is closing shortly and people will lose their jobs.
"The hospital will be left without a shop which offers a range of toiletries (for people admitted suddenly and without warning), confectionery, newspapers and magazines and a daily trolley which visits the wards, a range of greeting cards, gifts and balloons for new babies, snacks, sandwiches, drinks and fresh fruit.
"This shop is used by hospital staff, patients and visitors alike.
"Shop staff and volunteers have been informed but are being kept in the dark with regard to a closure date and any possible alternative employment. Furthermore, they are bound by confidentiality clauses which prevent them discussing this with or informing other people.
"I feel that the closure of this shop will be to the detriment of hospital staff, hospital patients and hospital visitors. I am not aware of the shop being put up for tender to other possible businesses e.g. W.H.Smith."
David Hoddy, Chairman of Nevill Hall's League of Friends, which runs the successful coffee shop in 'Out Patients 1', stressed that the volunteer-run facility is completely separate from the shop and will continue to provide a friendly, community service to patients, staff and visitors.
Profits from the coffeee shop are donated to Nevill Hall to support the purchase of items of equipment unable to be funded by the NHS and for various projects within the hospital.