Who can ever forget the giddy excitement of riding up front and on top of a bright red double-decker? People who were born after these princes of public transport became less common on our highways and byways don’t know what they’re missing! Here’s one in glorious technicolour from Abergavenny Bus Station in the swinging sixties! (Udo Schultz)
This fascinating glimpse into Monmouth’s past show the Wye Bridge in the 1860s as well as the wharf wall down from the town steps to the bridge and beyond that showing that a lot of town trade was carried out on the river.Most trade on the Wye - forestry, minerals, etc - prior to the railway line in the mid-1800s was carried on trows - flat-bottomed boats designed to get over shallow rocks - which can be seen in the foreground. (Supplied )
The Hereford to Gloucester train at Grange Court, Ross-on-Wye. Grange Court was closed to passengers in 1964 continued for good trains until the following year. (Pic by Ben Brooksbank, Creative Commons) (Ben Brooksbank (Creative Commons Attribution Share-alike license 2.0)