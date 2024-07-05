The Welsh Liberal Democrats are celebrating a return to representation in Parliament after successfully winning the seat of Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe from the Conservatives.
Newly elected Welsh Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick won the seat for the Party securing almost 30% of the vote compared to 26% for the Conservatives.
The Party has said that the win, alongside a successful set of local election results in Wales in 2022, demonstrates that the Liberal Democrats are back on the up in Wales as the Party looks to make gains ahead of the 2026 Senedd Elections.
Party Leader Jane Dodds has pledged that Welsh Liberal Democrats will hold any incoming Labour Government to account in both Westminster and the Senedd.
David Chadwick MP pledged to stand up for the diverse needs of what is one of the UK’s largest constituencies, whether its backing local farmers and rural communities or fighting for improvements in the post-industrial Upper Swansea Valley.
Commenting newly elected Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick said:
“I would like to thank the people of Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe for placing their trust in me to represent them in Parliament.
I ran on a vow to empower local voices and to champion the interests of our diverse constituency and its communities and I will work tirelessly to ensure we are heard loudly and clearly by those in power in London.”
Commenting, the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Mid & West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds said:
“David is going to make a first class MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe and I can’t wait to work hand in hand with him to deliver for the people of Mid Wales and Wales as a whole.
The people have spoken and they have chosen a true local champion to represent them in parliament.
This victory shows that the Liberal Democrats are back on the acedency in Wales and come off the back of successful local elections for us in 2022. Today is the first day of the campaign towards the next Senedd election and we are looking forward to electing a strong team of members when the time comes.
We ran our campaign with a promise to deliver a fair deal to everyone living in Wales, and that is exactly what we intend to do now. With David in Parliament and a large team of Liberal Democrat MPs in Westminster we look forward to delivering on the public’s priorities.”