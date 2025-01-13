Abergavenny is spoilt for choice when it comes to hills. Like Rome, our little market town is surrounded by seven of them. In fact, who needs the gym to get in shape when you can just as easily scale the peaks? From the brooding majesty of the Blorenge, the stately splendour of the Sugar-Loaf, the impish charm of the Deri, the mystical aloofness of Skirrid Fawr, and the understated charm of the Little Skirrid, the Rholben, and Llanwenarth Breast, airy abandon surrounds us on all sides. Join Chronicle reporter Tim Butters as he takes a trip to the top of the big four and admires the view.