July 17 marks World Emoji Day, an unofficial holiday that celebrates all things emojis. Whilst emojis can be a fun and effective way to communicate, there can often be hidden meanings behind the colourful images, a concept brought into the public eye by this year’s smash Netflix hit ‘Adolescence’.
Here, the experts at education and safeguarding training experts, High Speed Training, share advice on decoding this fast-growing hidden language.
Dr. Richard Anderson, Head of Learning & Development at High Speed Training said: “A rapidly evolving hidden language is emerging among children and young people that adults may remain completely unaware of. This trend presents significant safeguarding risks, making it crucial for anyone who works with or cares for young people to understand the potential hidden meanings behind these messages.
“What may appear to be harmless, playful emojis on a child’s phone could, in reality, be concealing racist remarks, drug-related discussions, sexual propositions, or instances of cyber bullying. The use of double meanings also allows for plausible deniability when questioned, further complicating the issue.”
Common emojis and their potentially hidden meanings
Potentially bullying or threatening emojis:
❄ - An overly sensitive person, or someone who is easily offended
🧢 - A lie
🐍 - Used to call someone untrustworthy or a ‘back-stabber’
👊 or 🤕👉🤕 or 👊👉🚑 - A threat of physical violence
👻 - Refers to being ‘ghosted’ - ignored or dumped without being given an explanation
💉 or 🤔🔫 or 💊🛀💀 or 🛤🚶💀 - These emojis can signify self-harm or suicidal ideation
Drug references:
🥦 or 🌳or 🍁 or 💨 or 🎱- Marijuana/cannabis/weed
❄ or 🥥 or ⛄ or 🤧 or 🔑- Cocaine
🔌- Drug dealer
Sexual references:
🔨 or 👉👌 or 👉🌭 or 👉🌮 - Sex or sexual activity
🥵 or 🔥 - Hot – as in you/they are hot, in a sexual sense
🌶 or 😵- Inappropriate or ‘spicy’ content/seeing something ‘X’ rated
✂ - Lesbian
🍑 or 🚚 - Buttocks
🌮 or 🍉 or 🍯 or 🌷or 🍩- Female genitalia
🍌 or 🍆 or 🌽 - Penis
🍒 or 🐫 or 🍻 - Breasts
🍒 - Virginity
👅 or 👄 or 🧠 or 🍭 - Oral sex
🍑 🍆 - Anal sex
💦 or 🎤 - Orgasm/ejaculation
🎤🙆♀️ - Female orgasm
✊ 💦 or 👋 - Masturbation
🍝- Nudes – nude or semi-nude photographs
🌽 - Pornography
Incel terms
Incels are a sub-culture community of men who forge a sense of identity around their perceived inability to form sexual or romantic relationships. The word incel is a portmanteau of ‘involuntary celibate’ and in its most basic form describes someone, usually a male, who is frustrated by their lack of sexual experiences.
🔴 / 💊 - This refers to the ‘red pill’ and a reference to the film The Matrix. To have ‘taken the red pill’ means to have realised the ‘truth’ about women and society.
🔵 - Continuing the analogy above, the ‘blue pill’ refers to people who incels regard as being unaware of the ‘truth’.
⚫ - An extreme, nihilistic expression of realising the ‘truth’. Incels who take the ‘black pill’ resign themselves to the fact that their position in society (and sexual success, or lack of) is predetermined and there’s nothing that they can do to alter it.
💥 / 🧨 - Referring to an ‘exploding red pill’ and used to identify someone as an incel.
💯 - Relating to the ‘80 to 20 rule’, a theory that 80 per cent of women are attracted to 20 per cent of men.
🫘 - Used to identify or self-identify as an incel.
Dr Anderson continues: “Parents and teachers can help protect children online by staying informed, fostering open communication, and integrating online safety into everyday learning.
“Recognising hidden meanings in symbols and slang can help to identify potential risks, but it is equally important to remember that not all digital interactions carry a deeper message. By keeping the conversation ongoing and empowering children to seek support we can ensure young people are being appropriately safeguarded.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.