If you are one who yearns for the time when life was less complicated and a fun night out didn’t cost the earth, why not come along to Usk Panto Players’ spring show, ‘The Good Old Days’?
Loosely based on old-fashioned music hall, this very popular company has put together an evening of songs, entertaining pieces and sketches set in Victorian and Edwardian times.
Writer Julie McGowan said, ‘We’ve put a new twist on some old songs, and there are some original sketches that promise to be full of laughs along with a couple of very entertaining traditional monologues. We promise to lift the spirits after all of us have endured such a gloomy start to spring.’
‘The Good Old Days’ will be at Usk Memorial Hall for one night only, on Saturday April 27, starting at 7pm. Tickets are £8 each, for booked seats, and can be ordered on 07851 291696 or by email from [email protected]
‘Many of our audience come to every show we put on,’ Julie said, ‘which means tickets are already selling fast. So anyone who fancies coming along should get in touch to book their seats as soon as possible, especially as the show is one night only.’