Abergavenny has been left in mourning after a major fire destroyed a historic town centre building and severely damaged others over the weekend.
Fire crews and police were called out to Frogmore Street at around 8:30pm on Sunday following reports of a fire.
Just a few hours later, the Grade II listed former Richards department store - which had been occupied by The Magic Cottage charity shop - was no more.
At one point, more than 14 fire crews and 100 firefighters were at the scene, tackling the blaze.
A quick glance on social media on Sunday evening suggested there was a fire in the town centre, somewhere towards the back of The Magic Cottage.
The site was being cordoned off as I arrived. Frogmore Street was closed up to Tesco on one side and up to Coffi Lab on the other. Baker Street was cordoned off from the cinema.
There were four or five engines on the corner and a few dozen people had gathered to see what was going on. There was concern among the onlookers, especially from those who lived nearby, although I don’t think anyone could have imagined what was going to happen over the next few hours.
From the cordon you couldn’t see any flames, only a cloud of smoke overhead.
The fire, at this point, seemed reasonably contained.
But within the next two hours the entire building had been engulfed by the blaze.
Dozens and dozens of firefighters were now on the scene - one was high in the sky in a cherry picker, blasting water onto the facade of the building.
Plumes of black smoke billowed up into the sky as Frogmore Street became enveloped in a sea of red flame.
Emergency services continued to arrive and the cordon had been widened substantially.
Onlookers stood in shock at what they were watching. A piece of Abergavenny history was falling apart in front of their eyes.
A base of operations had been set up near the former library where dozen or so firefighters consulted maps and drew up plans of action.
Over the next few hours, hundreds of emergency service personnel would bravely tackle the blaze putting their lives on the line to save a part of Abergavenny's history.
By the morning, all that remained of the building was a black shell. Abergavenny had woken up to a scene of devastation. Residents, business owners, families - all could scarcely believe what had happened on Frogmore Street.
The fire service confirmed that “extensive damage” to the building had caused a collapse to the first and second floors, and roof of the building.
Lesley Reynolds, who runs The Magic Cottage with husband Tony, said they were devastated.
“We are really devastated for the families we support, our nine staff, our disabled volunteers and for the loss of such an iconic building for Abergavenny - and of course for all the adjoining businesses and residents,” she told the Chronicle.
Adjacent buildings were not unaffected. Substantial damage has also been sustained to Cable News.
Paul Cable started the family newsagents after it was passed down to him by his grandfather. They are now operating from another premises while the clean-up in Frogmore Street begins.
The full extent of smoke and water damage to other buildings is currently unknown.
The saving grace, is that no injuries have been reported. Three households were evacuated at the time with Abergavenny Leisure Centre set up as a reception point for those impacted.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has already begun. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they will work with investigators to "determine the cause, origin and to understand how the fire developed."
But as the rubble still smolders, Abergavenny mourns the loss of one of its most iconic and historic buildings.