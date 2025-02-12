THE cost of using sports, leisure facilities and even hiring rooms in Blaenau Gwent council buildings is set to go up by from April 1.
At a special meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Labour Cabinet senior received a report on the recommended rises for discretionary fees and charges for the 2025/2026 financial year.
The report details core price increases for using Aneurin Leisure Trust (ALT) facilities for the coming financial year
It also explains how much registration fees for wedding and civil partnerships, hiring of sports pitches, rooms in council buildings and even clearing up fly tipping incidents amongst dozens of charges on the council’s register are going to cost from April 1.
Income from fees and charges contributes £14.8m to the overall funding the council receives to deliver its services.
Council leader Cllr Steve Thomas said: “This report outlines proposed increases and charges for 2025/2026 that balances cost recovery with service sustainability with affordability for residents.
“A standard three per cent increase in most fees reflects inflation and ensures financial sustainability.
“Targeted adjustments in areas such as licensing, waste services and leisure facilities align fees to regional benchmarks and actual service costs.
“Some fees have been frozen where and increase could negatively impact residents or reduce service uptake.
“This is approach will generate additional income while protecting frontline services and maintaining fair pricing.
Cabinet unanimously supported the proposal – which will go on to a full council meeting on Thursday, February 20 to be agreed by all councillors.
Some of the ALT increases include:
Swimming for adults rises from £4.80 to £5 and from £2.40 to £2.50 for juniors;
Swimming concessions will rise from £2.40 to £2.50 for adults and from £1.20 to £1.30 for juniors;
Use of the health suite at Ebbw Vale leisure centre will rise from £8.20 to £8.40 for adults while the cost of £4.10 for pensioners will stay the same;
Hire of squash courts for adults will also go up from £8.20 to £8.50.
An adult day ticket for the Angling Club will rise from £11 to £11.50 while a season ticket goes up from £75 to £77.25;
Price rises over the three per cent include:
Registrars Weddings / Civil Partnerships – the fee will go up between one and 4.76 per cent
Rent for a pitch at Cwmcrachen Caravan site will go up by 2.7 per cent.
Blaina Integrated Children’s Centre toom hire depending on the room will go up from £2 to £6.41.