For those few who tried to keep their heads up and buck the system, their daring disobedience was met with the stinging lash and harrowing humiliation of the cat-o-nine tails. When facing the discipline of the whip, even the most hardened convict would tend to scream in pain by the third lash and fall into moaning like a soul abandoned and forsaken by the seventh. Before the ninth lash came down most men were rendered still and silent. However, the sweet relief of blessed unconsciousness was denied them as every time they passed out a bucket of ice water was thrown into their face so they could continue to feel every inch of their drawn-out degradation. Eventually, there was little skin left to flay, and the hand that carried out the flogging was stilled and given extra coins for services rendered.