With the big supermarket names limiting how much fresh produce customers are able to buy, the latest availability crisis once again reinforces the benefits of supporting local traders with Abergavenny greengrocers saying that they are coping with the lack of fresh produce and able to supply customers with no problems.
June Phillips who along with her brother runs June and Steve's Fruit and Veg a popular stall in Abergavenny market as well operating a local fresh produce delivery service, told the Chronicle that she was still managing to get most fresh items
"The quantities are a bit more limited and obviously the prices are higher but this should improve as local growers begin to produce," said June.
" We are now ploughing over our field in Pandy so hopefully we can begin planting fairly soon so despite all the hype local produce will be back on our stalls in the next couple of months and will be much fresher and nicer."