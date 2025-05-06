Monmouthshire County Council has issued a temporary road closure for essential works by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water in Upper Cwm Nant Gam, Llanelly Hill. The closure affects a 60-metre section approximately 200 metres south of its junction with Lower Cwm Nant Gam.
The order came into effect on May 13 2025 and will remain valid for up to 18 months, though works are expected to finish by May 15, 2025. The closure is necessary to ensure public and worker safety during the project.
A signed diversion is in place via Lower Cwm Nant Gam, Darenfelen, Waenllapria, Miners Row, and the R206 road. Access will be maintained for residents living along the affected stretch.
Violating the order may be an offence under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
