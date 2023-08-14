If you have a phobia you want to tackle whether it’s snakes, clowns, needles, the dentist, spiders, heights or open water - to name a few - there could be a way to help you to tackle your worries thanks to an upcoming TV series.
In a bid to help others, a new series on Channel 4 is coming to our screens and now, they’re calling on Monmouthshire residents to apply.
Asking the public whether they have a phobia, and if they’re up for fighting it, Wonderhood Studios say there is “ground-breaking new treatment” that could help transform your life.
On their website they write: “Whether it’s spiders, heights, snakes, cockroaches, open water, buttons, needles, or something else, a new Channel 4 documentary series will follow people as they try a ground-breaking psychological therapy based on cutting-edge research.”
If you think you need help in tackling your issue, you can apply now. However you must be over 18 to apply.
What is your phobia? - this is the only question that is required to be answered
How bad is your phobia on a scale of 1 - 10?
When did your phobia first emerge? What does your phobia prevent you from doing?
What would it mean for you to overcome your phobia?
Are you now, or have you recently, been in therapy with a psychologist?
Do you have any other fears or phobias?
Do you have any other medical conditions?
Do you use any medication? If yes, please list Do you have any prior criminal convictions?
Have you been on TV before? If yes, please list.
Anyone interested can apply via the website by completing a short questionnaire. https://wonderhoodphobiacasting.squarespace.com/
Please see the website for more information: https://wonderhoodstudios.com/