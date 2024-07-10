A TEENAGER who was caught behind the wheel after consuming alcohol and drugs was spared a custodial sentence because the court was told she had “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard that on September 3, 2023, Kitty Vanderveld of Llam March Road, Llanelly Hill was arrested on Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, after an incident that injured a passenger.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to driving with 113 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit for drink driving is 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The defendant also pleaded guilty to having traces of a cocaine derivative in her blood.
Vanderveld was sentenced to 14 weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months because there was “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Vanderveld was handed a 30-month driving ban and ordered to pay £954 in costs and a surcharge.
She was also ordered to partake in 180 hours of unpaid work.