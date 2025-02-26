Abergavenny’s Red Square, saw the local Ukrainian community of 100 men, women and children from the town and its surrounding areas gathered to commemorate the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of their country.
With an ever-changing world and shifting attitude towards Ukraine and its millions of displaced people at home and in foreign lands, the Ukrainian community in Abergavenny wanted to show its support and appreciation to residents. This is to show that their nation is still very much alive, despite three years of brutal war and displacement.
The Ukrainian community in Abergavenny plays a very vital role in the ongoing life of the local community, ranging from its children attending the local comprehensive school, working in massage therapy, hospitality, accountancy, retail, beauty, laundry, IT, cleaning and education in Abergavenny.
Although, every town has its own support group, local authority support as well as the community supporting each other, moral support locally is everything as the Ukrainian community strives to feel accepted, optimistic and hopeful about the future of their country and people.
Evginia Shepherd, who is a local Ukrainian volunteer reflects: ‘I was very happy with our meeting today. There were a lot of Ukrainians. Much more than I thought would come. I loved all the speakers. Especially Marina and Kseniia . The cake sale was very stressful as well though…’.
Finally, a front-line medic in Ukraine finishes:‘I would like to add that what you are doing for us is incredible. People say they are tired of the war and stop helping... it greatly offends the military and makes them lose faith in the people and it greatly affects the progress of the war. However, when they heard what you think about them, bought a car, collected money, it's very incredible, it's like warming the soul, their mood has changed, it gives them wings. I am sincerely grateful to you for this, because it is the most valuable thing in the world - it gives strength!’.