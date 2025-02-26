Finally, a front-line medic in Ukraine finishes:‘I would like to add that what you are doing for us is incredible. People say they are tired of the war and stop helping... it greatly offends the military and makes them lose faith in the people and it greatly affects the progress of the war. However, when they heard what you think about them, bought a car, collected money, it's very incredible, it's like warming the soul, their mood has changed, it gives them wings. I am sincerely grateful to you for this, because it is the most valuable thing in the world - it gives strength!’.