THREE champions of the Abergavenny community received recognition for their hard work and dedication at a recent awards ceremony.
On February 19, at The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre in Newport, the High Sheriff of Gwent, Her Honour Helen Mifflin DL, presented the prestigious High Sheriff Community Awards which recognises individuals who have gone above and beyond in serving their communities.
This year, Abergavenny proudly celebrated Peter Farthing, Paul Cable, and Sandra Rosser. A spokesperson for the event said: “These three exceptional individuals represent the very best of Abergavenny, people who work selflessly for the benefit of others. The High Sheriff Community Awards serve as a well-deserved recognition of their dedication, highlighting the importance of civic pride and community spirit.
“As we celebrate their achievements, we are reminded that it is people like Peter, Paul, and Sandra who make Abergavenny a stronger and more inclusive community for all.”
Peter Farthing was recognised for his unwavering commitment to the Abergavenny Royal British Legion and has been instrumental in supporting veterans, their families, and the wider community.
Through remembrance services, fundraising efforts, and welfare support, Peter has ensured that the sacrifices of past and present service members are never forgotten. His work embodies the spirit of duty and honour, making a tangible difference in the lives of those he supports.
Peter’s nominator said: “Peter’s contribution to the community is outstanding and despite having his own challenges for the past year or so he never falters. We should take a leaf from his book. I am genuinely grateful for his support and friendship as a colleague in the Veterans Community.”
Paul Cable of Cable News was recognised for his unwavering dedication to the community, even in the face of personal adversity. Before Christmas, Paul’s home and business was destroyed in a fire. Yet, within days, he was back on the streets donning his Santa suit to bring festive cheer at Abergavenny’s Christmas lights switch-on and returning to his paper rounds to keep the community informed.
Paul’s nominator said: “Paul is a stalwart of Abergavenny and ready to help anyone who asks. Many tributes have been paid to him on the town’s social media groups, indicating how highly he is regarded in the community.”
Sandra Rosser, the Principal Officer of Abergavenny Town Council, has played a vital role in shaping and enhancing the town’s community initiatives. Her tireless efforts in organising events, managing local projects, and fostering civic engagement have made Abergavenny a better place for residents and visitors alike. Sandra’s leadership and passion for community service truly set her apart.
Sandra’s nominator said: “Sandra ensures that the Council functions correctly. She works well over her contractual hours, with much of her time spent out in the streets organising events. She knows everyone.
“She has a gift for dressing up in a blow-up Christmas tree and walks the streets at town functions. I think all JPs should try this! The Abergavenny Town Council would be at a loss without her.”