PERMISSION has been given to remove a number of apple trees to make way for a potential new home in a large garden.
Monmouthshire County Council has approved two applications from a householder in Avenue Road, Abergavenny to fell the trees.
The application states permission to fell four trees was sought as the homeowners plan to build a 10 metre by eight metre house in the garden.
Approval has also been given for a separate application to fell three apple trees and one ash tree at the same address which is in the town’s conservation area.
The council has also approved an application, by a resident, to reduce an ash tree at Ross Road, Llantilio Pertholey near Abergavenny to “suitable growing points” so that a three metre clearance can be achieved from overhead conductors.