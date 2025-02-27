This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be sunny with the temperature starting at 8°C.
In the afternoon, expect moderate rain nearby with the temperature reaching a maximum of 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will continue to be sunny, similar to today, with the temperature again starting at 8°C.
However, the afternoon will bring a change with sunny weather throughout and the temperature peaking at 9°C.
Overall, tomorrow's weather in Abergavenny will be sunny with a minimum temperature of 8°C and a maximum temperature of 9°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates sunny days ahead.
The temperature will range from a minimum of 2°C to a maximum of 11°C.
This article was automatically generated