Monmouthshire County Council will host drop-in events in December to assist residents with pension credit eligibility checks and applications.
These drop-in sessions will provide residents with practical support, including access to free digital equipment, Wi-Fi, and individual digital assistance.Representatives from Citizen's Advice and the Department for Work and Pensions will offer additional support on the day.
The events are open to all residents and aim to help individuals access valuable resources in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.The events will take place at the following locations:
- Chepstow Hub: Monday, 9 December, 09:30 AM - 12:30 PM
- Caldicot Hub: Tuesday, 10 December, 09:30 AM - 12:30 PM
- Abergavenny Hub: Tuesday, 10 December, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Gilwern Hub: Tuesday, 10 December, 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM
- Monmouth Hub: Wednesday, 11 December, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Usk Hub: Thursday, 12 December, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Equality and Engagement, stated: "As a council, we are committed to ensuring that everyone has the support and guidance necessary to access services. Our friendly Community Development team and partners will be available to provide assistance. We invite residents to come along for a friendly chat at their local hub."