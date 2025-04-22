BLAENAVON Constitutional Club has urged its patrons to purchase event tickets directly through them following attempted scams.
The news comes after Action Fraud warned residents about potential ticket scams for upcoming music events and festivals.
The club said via its Facebook page: “Unfortunately we have spotted scammers trying to sell tickets to our events that they don’t have.
“Please only buy tickets from the club directly, people you know, or give us a call to double-check we have sold these tickets, as we keep a list for each event. Shame on your fraudsters!”
More tips on how to protect yourself from ticket scams, online fraud and other scamming tactics like QR codes can be found on the Action Fraud website.