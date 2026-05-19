A major supermarket chain has been urged to prove that it has learned from the mistakes which saw one of its stores in Gwent closed by inspectors.
In court this month, Morrisons was fined £1.1 million, but this was reduced to £737,000 due to an early plea.
Now, the recently re-elected Senedd Member for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Peter Fox MS, has called on the company to ensure that oversight is tightened across the region, including at its store in Abergavenny.
“What happened at this store is deeply concerning, not only because of the immediate risks but because it signals a breakdown in the basic safeguards customers should be able to trust,” he said.
“I have written to Morrisons to make clear that this cannot be dismissed as an isolated lapse.
Mr Fox also emphasised that, while the swift intervention from the council was welcome, the situation should never have been allowed to deteriorate in the first place.
He also said that communities rely on well-run supermarkets every day, and that Morrisons must work harder to win back the confidence of shoppers in Abergavenny and other towns where the supermarket giant operates.
“Morrisons must now demonstrate that lessons have been learned, that oversight will be tightened, and that other stores in the area, including Abergavenny, are fully protected from similar failings,” he continued.
“People in our constituency depend on these stores every day, and they deserve absolute confidence that the food they buy is handled safely and responsibly.”
“Customers expect better, and they have every right to do so.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.