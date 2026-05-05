“The Welsh Labour Government, I think I’m right in saying, put the International Conference Centre into Newport, that is a big economic generator. I see the change in north Wales as well. It’s not easy turning places around that were deindustrialised by the Tories, I know that as mayor of Greater Manchester, I probably know that as much as anybody else in this country, it is hard to turn around deindustrialisation but I see it happening here in Wales.