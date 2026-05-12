A mother and daughter from Monmouthshire who both became nurses are sharing their dedication to the profession on International Nurses Day.
Taking place on Tuesday May 12, the date marks the occasion where people across the world celebrate the incredible skills and medical care nurses use to help people every day.
But not every nurse can boast about sharing a job with their daughter, like Ann Price from Penhow. The 70-year-old has recently celebrated 50 years working as a nurse in Gwent and has no plans to slow down. She said she knew she had found her calling when she dressed up in a nurse’s outfit at just seven years old.
Her daughter, Helen, wasn’t always sure she wanted to pursue a career in nursing. However, her desire to work with other people drew her into the job and follow in her mum’s footsteps.
“There’s nothing more privileged than being able to give someone that safety and comfort that you can as a nurse,” she said.
“The way the patients look at you and smile at you and to them it means so much. That’s what it’s all about. I still feel like I was meant to be a nurse, I just had to get those extra life experiences to become the nurse I am today.”
There is a mutual sense of pride between the pair. Both have been able to forge their own paths and become respected individuals where they work. Helen said having her mum as a role model has helped her to become a better nurse.
“Seeing my mum as a nurse has helped me so much,” she continued.
“She is quite famous amongst the nurses here. She has all the values and the qualities that make a good nurse. I do look at her and think she’s inspirational.
“If I’m ever half the nurse that she is, I’ll end my career a very happy person.” I just feel very, very privileged to be able to work with my mum and do what we do - I think it’s a very special thing to share.”
Ann feels that same pride in her daughter, who shares her passion for quality improvement, patient safety and clinical supervision.
“When I hear what Helen has to say about me, I feel exactly the same about her,” Ann said.
“She is highly respected in her own right. She is also a very independent and capable nurse who has forged her own career identity and pathway with dignity and passion, knowing who she is and what she wants to do in her pursuit of excellent patient care.”
Despite her fifty-year career, Ann has no sights on retirement just yet.
She said: “I want to be here for as long as I can - or as long as they’ll have me anyway!”
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