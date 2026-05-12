Proposals will be revealed to improve the appearance and safety of Usk Town Centre by the end of the week.
A consultation will be launched on Friday May 15 via Monmouthshire Council’s platform, ‘Let’s Talk Monmouthshire’ and there will also be in-person meeting opportunities.
Council officers and the design team will be at The Grange, on Maryport Street between 10am and 6.30pm on Friday and between 10am and 2pm on Saturday May 16.
It has been confirmed the project focuses on Bridge and Tywyn Square.
The aim of Monmouthshire and Usk Town Councils is to boost accommodation for people who “shop, eat out and socialise” in the town who are pushed out by large vehicles travelling through the town centre.
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