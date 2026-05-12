The 26-year-old, from Monmouth, was last seen in Cambrian Road, Newport at 10.25am on Friday May 8, having reportedly taken a taxi from the town to the city the previous evening.
Callum is described as white, about 6ft with short to medium length brown hair and a mid-length beard.
He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a white liner, a dark blue North Face t-shirt, light blue jeans and white trainers.
Callum is also urged to get in touch with them to confirm that he is safe and well.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.