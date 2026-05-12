GWENT Police are appealing for information to find Callum Harris who has been reported as missing.

The 26-year-old, from Monmouth, was last seen in Cambrian Road, Newport at 10.25am on Friday May 8, having reportedly taken a taxi from the town to the city the previous evening.

Callum is described as white, about 6ft with short to medium length brown hair and a mid-length beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a white liner, a dark blue North Face t-shirt, light blue jeans and white trainers.

He also has links to Newport, Chepstow, Abergavenny and Swansea.

Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 26001144443.

Callum is also urged to get in touch with them to confirm that he is safe and well.