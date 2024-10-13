This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be sunny with a morning temperature of 10°C.
In the afternoon, expect moderate rain with the maximum temperature remaining at 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be cooler and overcast compared to today, with a chance of fog.
By the afternoon, fog will persist, making it slightly cooler.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and foggier, with temperatures ranging from 11°C in the morning to 11°C in the afternoon.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of fog, light rain, and occasional moderate rain.
Temperatures will vary, starting at 8°C and reaching up to 16°C.
This article was automatically generated