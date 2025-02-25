This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool and cloudy with sunny spells. There will be a chance of moderate rain. The morning temperature starts at 9°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will become sunny and remain cool. The maximum temperature will reach 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will experience cooler conditions compared to today, with scattered showers expected. The morning will start at 8°C.
In the afternoon, the scattered showers will continue, maintaining cool temperatures throughout the day. The weather conditions for the day will be generally cooler with scattered showers. The temperature will vary between a minimum of 8°C and a maximum of 8°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of sunny and cloudy days with sunny spells. The temperature will fluctuate, ranging from a minimum of 1°C to a maximum of 9°C.
This article was automatically generated