This morning in Abergavenny, it will be sunny with a temperature of 9°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain sunny with the temperature rising slightly to 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to cloudy with a morning temperature of 9°C, feeling cooler compared to today.
By the afternoon, it will still be cloudy and the temperature will hold steady at 9°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and cloudier than today, with a maximum temperature of 9°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a significant change in weather.
Moderate rain will set in, with temperatures around 10°C.
Following this, heavy rain is expected, with temperatures peaking at 11°C.
Finally, the weather will clear up, becoming sunny with a maximum temperature of 4°C.
