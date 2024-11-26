This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be sunny with a morning temperature of 8°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain sunny despite the temperature holding steady at 8°C.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will experience scattered showers with a cooler temperature of 5°C.
By the afternoon, the sun will make a return, and the temperature will slightly increase to 6°C.
The overall conditions for the day will shift from scattered showers in the morning to sunny by the afternoon, with temperatures ranging between 5°C and 6°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will show a mix of cloudy with sunny spells and overcast conditions.
Temperatures will vary, starting from as low as 1°C in the early hours to reaching up to 11°C.
This article was automatically generated