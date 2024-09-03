This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be sunny with a morning temperature of 19°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain sunny with the temperature holding steady at 19°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect scattered showers with a cooler temperature of 15°C, a noticeable drop from today's sunny conditions.
By tomorrow afternoon, the scattered showers will continue, and the temperature will remain at 15°C throughout the day.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience moderate rain with a general trend of temperatures around 15°C.
The minimum temperature will be around 9°C, and the maximum will reach up to 23°C during this period.
