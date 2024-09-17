This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is sunny with a temperature of 18°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will remain sunny with the temperature holding steady at 18°C.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will be slightly warmer at 20°C and sunny.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 21°C under sunny skies.
Overall, tomorrow's weather will be sunny throughout the day with a maximum temperature of 21°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a mix of sunny spells and cloudy periods.
Temperatures will range from a cool 9°C in the early hours to a warmer 22°C by the afternoon.
Expect moderate rain with temperatures peaking at 19°C in the coming days.
