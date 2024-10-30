This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is sunny with a temperature of 15°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain sunny with the temperature holding steady at 15°C.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today, with sunny skies and a morning temperature of 15°C.
By the afternoon, the weather will continue to be sunny, with a slight increase in temperature to 16°C.
Overall, the day will be sunny with a maximum temperature of 16°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of clear and sunny days.
Temperatures will range from a low of 3°C to a high of 11°C.
This article was automatically generated