The sun shone brightly on Llanover on Saturday as locals turned out in force for a special celebration marking 100 years since the founding of the Memorial Field and the start of construction of Tre Elidyr, the village’s historic garden settlement writes Kathryn Lewis.
With soaring temperatures making it the hottest day of the year so far, the Llanover Centenary Village Fête was a true summer spectacle—brimming with nostalgia, community spirit, and good old-fashioned fun.
Held in the heart of Llanover, the Memorial Field, the fête commemorated a poignant chapter in the village’s history. Tre Elidyr was established in 1925 in memory of Captain Elidyr Herbert, son of Lord Treowen, who was tragically killed in the First World War. Alongside him, 17 men connected to the Llanover estate also gave their lives in the conflict. The estate's donation of land for housing, a school, a village green and war memorial was a moving tribute that still defines the character of the village today.
A display of historical photographs and documents drew visitors keen to learn more about the origins of Tre Elidyr and the Memorial Field. Some bravely arrived in 1920s-inspired period dress, despite the warm weather, adding a touch of vintage charm to the occasion and helping bring the past to life in a way all the family could enjoy.
The field itself was abuzz with classic village fête fun—from china smashing to children’s games, a white elephant stall, a barbecue, the traditional raffle and the popular tea tent with its delicious array of home-made cakes. The live music, provided by Usk Brass Band and the Llanover Ukulele group proved particularly crowd-pleasing, offering an uplifting soundtrack to the afternoon’s entertainment.
“The weather was absolutely glorious,” said one local resident. “It felt as if the whole village came out—not just to enjoy the sunshine and festivities, but to honour what the Memorial Field means to us.”
Mr Roy Evans, Chairman of the Fête Committee, extended heartfelt thanks to all who supported the fête on the day and all the volunteers who made the fête possible. ‘It was a tremendous success and a fitting way to celebrate the centenary of the Memorial Field and Tre Elidyr,’ he added.
Funds raised during the event will go towards supporting Llanover Village Hall, a vital hub for the local community.
All pictures are by David Owen
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.