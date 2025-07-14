Held in the heart of Llanover, the Memorial Field, the fête commemorated a poignant chapter in the village’s history. Tre Elidyr was established in 1925 in memory of Captain Elidyr Herbert, son of Lord Treowen, who was tragically killed in the First World War. Alongside him, 17 men connected to the Llanover estate also gave their lives in the conflict. The estate's donation of land for housing, a school, a village green and war memorial was a moving tribute that still defines the character of the village today.