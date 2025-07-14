West Mercia police officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Herefordshire on the morning of Saturday 12 July.
The collision happened around 9:35am on the A465 near Allensmore, when a BMW motorbike collided with a Citroen C3.
Sadly, the motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman driving the Citroen, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Hereford County Hospital with serious injuries.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and from drivers who have dashcam footage from around the time it happened.
The road was closed for much of the day as emergency services attended the scene
