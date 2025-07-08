Two key players in Glasbury Arts Summer School are heading out on the road to raise funds for the organisation’s Harps in Schools project, which offers free harp tuition in two local schools to any child who would like to play.
John Fitzgerald of Glasbury Arts and Eleri Darkins, co-director of music at the Summer School, are, respectively walking and running in the coming months in support of Harps in Schools.
Having set himself an initial challenge of walking 175 miles in three months after heart surgery last spring, John has raised the stakes this year, aiming for 200 miles in two months!
Inspired by John’s challenge, Eleri set herself a target of running 200 miles in three months (she actually ran 273!), and this year has decided to train to run a marathon distance before the start of next month’s Summer School on August 21.
By the end of week one, John was on target, having clocked up 26 miles, while Eleri had already completed a half marathon distance.
John and Eleri are also inviting supporters who would like to join them by setting themselves their own personal challenge to raise funds.
Alternatively, if you would like to help by sponsoring John and Eleri for the Harps in Schools programme, the donation link for credit cards is: www.glasburyarts.co.uk/film
For cash or cheque donations or anyone with their own challenge can contact John on [email protected] for information.
Tribute to patron
It was with great sadness that Glasbury Arts learnt of the death of Lord David who drowned whilst swimming in the river Wye at Glasbury on 1 July. Lord David and his wife Lady Margaret were the charity’s first patrons.
Lord David’s link with Glasbury Arts goes back to 2003 when he visited its first exhibition, which was intended to be a one-off event but is now in its 22nd year. What impressed him most was the fact that students from Gwernyfed High School were exhibiting alongside significant artists and, together with Lady Margaret. became one of its longest serving and most generous supporters. When the new independent Glasbury Arts charity was formed in April 2011 they were invited to become patrons.
When Glasbury Arts set up a Harp Summer School in 2011 Lord David became a regular visitor at the final concert and was so enthusiastic about the performance. In 2020 the Harps in Schools programme was set up and Lord David made his support a priority.
“There are also other charities he supported and others will no doubt write extensively about his considerable political career, and his journalistic life for diverse publications not to mention his enthusiastic interest in harness and greyhound racing but for Glasbury Arts , it his support and commitment to our charity over 22 years which is uppermost in our minds, and we have lost a great friend and supporter who will be irreplaceable and missed by us all,” said David Fitzgerald.
