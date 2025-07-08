Lord David’s link with Glasbury Arts goes back to 2003 when he visited its first exhibition, which was intended to be a one-off event but is now in its 22nd year. What impressed him most was the fact that students from Gwernyfed High School were exhibiting alongside significant artists and, together with Lady Margaret. became one of its longest serving and most generous supporters. When the new independent Glasbury Arts charity was formed in April 2011 they were invited to become patrons.