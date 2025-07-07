Some of Wales’s finest classical voices take centre stage this month to raise money for popular arts organisation Mid Wales Opera in a summer concert inspired by the American Dream.
Taking place on Sunday, July 13 at 5pm, the open-air concert, titled The Great American Dream, promises an unforgettable evening of music inspired by the golden glow of the American Dream.
This year’s event will be led by MWO’s renowned music director and pianist Charlotte Forrest, joined by an exceptional cast of Welsh vocal talent: Erin Rossington, soprano, Angharad Lyddon, mezzo soprano and John Ieuan Jones, baritone
Charlotte Forrest is one of the UK’s most respected opera coaches and recitalists. Currently senior vocal coach for Glyndebourne Festival Opera, she also works regularly with English National Opera, Grange Festival, Opera Holland Park, Longborough Festival and Garsington Opera.
A former member of the music staff at Opera North, she has worked internationally with the Bregenzer Festspiele, Estonian National Opera, Bergen Opera and L’Opéra Comique in Paris. She has performed at Wigmore Hall, the Concertgebouw, Salle Pleyel and Pisa Duomo, and collaborated with artists including Dame Felicity Lott, Sir John Tomlinson and Sir Tom Jones.
The concert will take place in the beautiful gardens of Gregynog Hall. Audiences are invited to bring their own chairs or picnic rugs and enjoy an extended interval for picnics, garden strolls or woodland walks. The café will also be open before the performance.
In case of bad weather, the concert will move indoors to Gregynog’s historic Music Room. As indoor capacity is limited, early booking is advised. To join Mid Wales Opera for a magical midsummer evening of world-class music in one of Wales’s most beautiful settings book now via Hafren box office and be part of an unforgettable celebration of song, sunshine, and star talent.
