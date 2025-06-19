Music lovers are in for a real treat this summer as the BBC National Orchestra of Wales (BBC NOW) heads to Newport Cathedral for a special lunchtime concert in a truly stunning setting of Newport Cathedral on Friday, July 4 2025
Directed by the orchestra’s leader Lesley Hatfield, this concert promises to be one of the highlights of the local musical calendar. With a mix of classical favourites and fresh contemporary sounds, it’s the perfect way to spend an hour soaking up world-class music without leaving South Wales.
The programme opens with Haydn’s Symphony No. 64—a bold and energetic piece from his Sturm und Drang (Storm and Stress) period, full of drama, contrast, and Haydn’s signature flair for blending elegance with emotion.
Next comes Punctum by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw. Taking inspiration from Bach’s St Matthew Passion, Shaw’s piece reshapes the idea of musical memory and form in a beautifully modern and expressive way, creating a piece that feels both fresh and deeply moving.
The concert rounds off with Dvořák’s much-loved Serenade for Strings, a joyful and uplifting work brimming with warmth and charm. With its graceful melodies, lilting waltz, and playful energy, it’s a perfect feel-good finale.
Whether you're a classical regular or just curious to try something new, this is a brilliant chance to enjoy top-tier live music in one of Newport’s most atmospheric venues.
Tickets cost £5 for under 26s and £10 full price and can be booked via BBC National Orchestra of Wales’ website: www.bbc.co.uk/bbcnow
