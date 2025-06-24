James Dean Bradfield , Nicky Wire and author of 168 Songs of Hatred and Failure, Keith Cameron, will be appearing at the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny on Wednesday, September 10.
Promoted by Book-ish and White Rabbit Books the Manic Street Preachers duo will take part in an exclusive conversation which will be followed by a book signing.
The story of Manic Street Preachers is unique in pop. Raging out of the stricken mining communities of south Wales in the late 80s, they were bonded by friendships, family ties and a self-styled 'geometry of contempt' and Cameron’s new book charts what Nicky Wire himself calls 'the fabulous disaster' of Manic Street Preachers.
Tickets are available now from the theatre box office
