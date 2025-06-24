AS part of their 50th anniversary series of concerts, the acclaimed oriel singers will be playing Llanwenarth Citra’s St Peter’s Church this Saturday.
Pip Hassall told the Chronicle, “This year’s Summer Concert at St Peter’s is rather special. We have been hosting a St Peter-tide concert for many years, and have managed to get two brilliant a-Capella groups on alternate years. As luck would have it, The Oriel Singers have asked if they can sing for us as part of their 50th Anniversary series of concerts. It must be the tea we give them!”
The Concert starts at 7pm, Saturday, July 27. Tickets are £17.50 (to include light refreshments) and are available at the Tithe Barn or via Pip and David Hassall on 01873 857392.
