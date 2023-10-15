This morning in Abergavenny, we are expecting a cool start to the day with temperatures around 6°C.
The sky will be clear with no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a high of 7°C.
It will continue to be sunny with no precipitation expected.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler than today with temperatures around 4°C.
The sky will be cloudy, providing a change from today's clear skies.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 8°C.
The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds, but no rain is expected.
In general, over the next few days, we can expect temperatures to fluctuate between 8°C and 11°C.
There will be scattered showers, so keep your umbrellas handy.
The highest temperature we can expect is 11°C.
