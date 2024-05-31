This morning in Abergavenny, we will be greeted with a warm temperature of 13°C.
There is no chance of rain and the sky will be clear and sunny.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 14°C.
Again, there will be no rainfall, maintaining the dry conditions.
Cloudy spells may appear, but the sun will still be prominent.
Moving onto tomorrow morning, the temperature will be similar to today at 14°C.
The sky will remain clear with no chance of rain.
In the afternoon, we will see a slight increase in temperature to 16°C.
There will be scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out.
In general, for the next few days in Abergavenny, the temperature will remain constant at 14°C.
Expect a mix of sun and scattered showers throughout the week.
Remember to stay prepared for any sudden changes.
