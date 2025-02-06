This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be sunny with a temperature of 6°C.
In the afternoon, it will become cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will rise slightly to 7°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to overcast with a temperature of 3°C, marking a cooler start compared to today.
By the afternoon, light snow is expected, with the temperature slightly increasing to 4°C.
Overall, the weather tomorrow will be cooler with overcast conditions in the morning and light snow in the afternoon, ranging between 3°C and 4°C.
In the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of patchy rain nearby and temperatures fluctuating around 3°C.
Scattered showers and overcast skies will dominate, with temperatures remaining steady, indicating a period of cool and wet weather ahead.
This article was automatically generated