This morning in Abergavenny, we're starting off with a pleasant 12°C.

It's a sunny start to the day with no chance of rain.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will increase slightly to 15°C.

While the sun will still be out, there might be a few scattered showers.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today.

We're expecting a temperature of 12°C and a mix of sun and clouds.

By tomorrow afternoon, the temperature will drop to 14°C.

Scattered showers are expected again, so don't forget your umbrella.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will range between 10°C and 12°C.

We're in for a mix of sun and rain, so be prepared for a bit of everything.

