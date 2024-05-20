This morning in Abergavenny, we're starting off with a pleasant 12°C.
It's a sunny start to the day with no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will increase slightly to 15°C.
While the sun will still be out, there might be a few scattered showers.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today.
We're expecting a temperature of 12°C and a mix of sun and clouds.
By tomorrow afternoon, the temperature will drop to 14°C.
Scattered showers are expected again, so don't forget your umbrella.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will range between 10°C and 12°C.
We're in for a mix of sun and rain, so be prepared for a bit of everything.
This article was automatically generated