This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 1°C with clear skies.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a high of 3°C.
Still no sign of rain, and the skies will remain clear.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we can expect a slightly warmer start to the day with temperatures of around 4°C.
However, unlike today, there's a chance of scattered showers.
By tomorrow afternoon, the temperature will increase to a high of 7°C.
The rain will continue, so don't forget your raincoat.
As for the general trend over the next few days, we can expect temperatures to range between 2°C and 5°C.
There will be scattered showers throughout, so it might be a good idea to keep that umbrella handy.
