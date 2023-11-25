This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 1°C with clear skies.

There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a high of 3°C.

Still no sign of rain, and the skies will remain clear.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we can expect a slightly warmer start to the day with temperatures of around 4°C.

However, unlike today, there's a chance of scattered showers.

By tomorrow afternoon, the temperature will increase to a high of 7°C.

The rain will continue, so don't forget your raincoat.

As for the general trend over the next few days, we can expect temperatures to range between 2°C and 5°C.

There will be scattered showers throughout, so it might be a good idea to keep that umbrella handy.

This article was automatically generated